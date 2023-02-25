Florida State vs. Miami: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - February 25
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 6:33 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The No. 13 Miami Hurricanes (23-5, 14-4 ACC) and the Florida State Seminoles (8-20, 6-11 ACC) hit the court in a game with no set line at Watsco Center on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
Florida State vs. Miami Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, February 25, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
- Where: Coral Gables, Florida
- Venue: Watsco Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Seminoles Betting Records & Stats
- The teams have hit the over in 14 of the Seminoles' 25 games with a set total.
- So far this season, Florida State has compiled a 9-15-0 record against the spread.
- Miami's .583 ATS win percentage (14-8-0 ATS Record) is higher than Florida State's .360 mark (9-15-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23.
Florida State vs. Miami Over/Under Stats
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Miami
|79.5
|149.1
|71.1
|147.4
|146.4
|Florida State
|69.6
|149.1
|76.3
|147.4
|142.5
Additional Florida State Insights & Trends
- Florida State has a 3-6 record against the spread while going 3-7 overall over its last 10 contests.
- The Seminoles have hit the over in seven of their last 10 games.
- Florida State has covered seven times in 16 matchups with a spread in conference play this season.
- The Seminoles put up an average of 69.6 points per game, just 1.5 fewer points than the 71.1 the Hurricanes allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 71.1 points, Florida State is 5-5 against the spread and 7-6 overall.
Miami vs. Florida State Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Miami
|14-8-0
|10-14-0
|Florida State
|9-15-0
|14-11-0
Florida State vs. Miami Home/Away Splits
|Miami
|Florida State
|15-0
|Home Record
|5-10
|7-4
|Away Record
|3-6
|6-5-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-6-0
|7-2-0
|Away ATS Record
|3-6-0
|83.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|71.9
|75.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|67.7
|7-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-6-0
|2-9-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-3-0
