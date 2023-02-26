How to Watch the Lightning vs. Penguins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 26
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 11:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tampa Bay Lightning are at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday, February 26, with the Penguins having lost three consecutive games at home.
Check out the Lightning-Penguins matchup on .
Lightning Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel:
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Lightning vs. Penguins Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|10/15/2022
|Penguins
|Lightning
|6-2 PIT
Lightning Stats & Trends
- The Lightning rank 11th in goals against, conceding 167 total goals (2.9 per game) in league play.
- The Lightning's 204 total goals (3.6 per game) rank sixth in the league.
- In the last 10 contests, the Lightning have secured 60.0% of the possible points with a 5-2-3 record.
- Defensively, the Lightning have allowed 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.3 goals per game (33 total) during that time.
Lightning Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nikita Kucherov
|58
|22
|58
|80
|70
|41
|-
|Brayden Point
|58
|33
|31
|64
|29
|40
|49.6%
|Steven Stamkos
|58
|26
|35
|61
|42
|22
|55.8%
|Brandon Hagel
|58
|22
|26
|48
|30
|66
|29.2%
|Alex Killorn
|58
|14
|27
|41
|42
|31
|100%
Penguins Stats & Trends
- The Penguins concede 3.2 goals per game (186 in total), 19th in the league.
- The Penguins' 184 goals on the season (3.2 per game) rank them 16th in the league.
- In their past 10 games, the Penguins have gone 4-6-0 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive side, the Penguins have allowed 3.7 goals per game (37 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 2.8 goals-per-game average (28 total) during that time.
Penguins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Sidney Crosby
|58
|25
|44
|69
|44
|43
|52.4%
|Evgeni Malkin
|58
|22
|38
|60
|80
|61
|50.9%
|Jake Guentzel
|54
|24
|27
|51
|32
|26
|61.5%
|Rickard Rakell
|58
|21
|19
|40
|28
|15
|52.9%
|Bryan Rust
|58
|14
|22
|36
|34
|19
|50%
