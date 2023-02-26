The Virginia Cavaliers (15-13) will attempt to end an eight-game road losing skid at the Miami (FL) Hurricanes (17-11) on Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this matchup on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Miami (FL) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida

Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida TV: ACCN

ACCN Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Miami (FL) vs. Virginia Scoring Comparison

The Cavaliers score 5.9 more points per game (69) than the Hurricanes allow their opponents to score (63.1).

When Virginia allows fewer than 70.8 points, it is 15-5.

Virginia has put together a 14-4 record in games it scores more than 63.1 points.

The Hurricanes record 8.5 more points per game (70.8) than the Cavaliers allow (62.3).

Miami (FL) is 14-7 when scoring more than 62.3 points.

Miami (FL) is 16-3 when it allows fewer than 69 points.

The Hurricanes are making 41% of their shots from the field, 2.4% lower than the Cavaliers allow to opponents (43.4%).

The Cavaliers shoot 37.3% from the field, seven% lower than the Hurricanes allow.

Miami (FL) Schedule