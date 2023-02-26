The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (5-22, 1-15 AAC) host the UCF Knights (15-12, 6-9 AAC) at Donald W. Reynolds Center on Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET on ESPNU. There is no line set for the game.

UCF vs. Tulsa Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, February 26, 2023

Sunday, February 26, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Where: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Knights Betting Records & Stats

Out of the Knights' 24 games with a set total, 14 have hit the over (58.3%).

UCF's ATS record is 12-11-0 this season.

UCF has put together a 12-11-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 6-19-0 mark from Tulsa.

UCF vs. Tulsa Over/Under Stats

Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Tulsa 66.3 138.6 77.9 144.4 144.3 UCF 72.3 138.6 66.5 144.4 135.6

Additional UCF Insights & Trends

UCF has a 3-7 record against the spread while finishing 2-8 overall in its past 10 games.

The Knights have gone over the total in eight of their last 10 outings.

UCF is 6-9-0 ATS in conference play this season.

The Knights' 72.3 points per game are 5.6 fewer points than the 77.9 the Golden Hurricane give up to opponents.

UCF has put together a 3-2 ATS record and a 4-1 overall record in games it scores more than 77.9 points.

Tulsa vs. UCF Betting Splits

ATS Record Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Tulsa 6-19-0 15-10-0 UCF 12-11-0 14-10-0

UCF vs. Tulsa Home/Away Splits

Tulsa UCF 4-9 Home Record 10-6 0-11 Away Record 3-5 4-8-0 Home ATS Record 7-7-0 1-9-0 Away ATS Record 3-4-0 70.0 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.8 61.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.6 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-5-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-3-0

