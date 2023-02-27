Bethune-Cookman vs. Grambling Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 27
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 11:41 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Monday's contest between the Bethune-Cookman Lady Wildcats (10-16) and the Grambling Lady Tigers (8-18) at Moore Gymnasium has a projected final score of 63-59 based on our computer prediction, with Bethune-Cookman taking home the win. Tipoff is at 5:30 PM on February 27.
The Lady Wildcats are coming off of a 58-40 loss to Southern in their last game on Saturday.
Bethune-Cookman vs. Grambling Game Info
- When: Monday, February 27, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: Moore Gymnasium in Daytona Beach, Florida
Bethune-Cookman vs. Grambling Score Prediction
- Prediction: Bethune-Cookman 63, Grambling 59
Bethune-Cookman Schedule Analysis
- When the Lady Wildcats defeated the Prairie View A&M Lady Panthers, who are ranked No. 257 in our computer rankings, on February 4 by a score of 59-49, it was their signature win of the season thus far.
Bethune-Cookman 2022-23 Best Wins
- 63-61 at home over UAPB (No. 259) on January 16
- 69-66 at home over Alabama State (No. 262) on January 28
- 63-46 on the road over Grambling (No. 276) on January 7
- 55-46 at home over Alabama A&M (No. 277) on January 30
- 68-60 at home over Alcorn State (No. 298) on February 11
Bethune-Cookman Performance Insights
- The Lady Wildcats have a -109 scoring differential, falling short by 4.2 points per game. They're putting up 60.3 points per game to rank 269th in college basketball and are allowing 64.5 per outing to rank 184th in college basketball.
- In conference matchups, Bethune-Cookman averages more points per game (61.3) than its overall average (60.3).
- The Lady Wildcats are putting up 58.2 points per game this season at home, which is 3.1 fewer points than they're averaging in road games (61.3).
- In 2022-23, Bethune-Cookman is giving up 61.9 points per game at home. In away games, it is allowing 67.1.
- The Lady Wildcats have been scoring 57.7 points per game in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's slightly lower than the 60.3 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
