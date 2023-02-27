Florida A&M vs. Southern Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 27
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 11:41 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Monday's contest that pits the Southern Lady Jaguars (13-13) against the Florida A&M Rattlerettes (5-22) at Al Lawson Center has a projected final score of 66-57 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Southern. Game time is at 5:30 PM ET on February 27.
The Rattlerettes dropped their most recent outing 61-46 against Grambling on Saturday.
Florida A&M vs. Southern Game Info
- When: Monday, February 27, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: Al Lawson Center in Tallahassee, Florida
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Florida A&M vs. Southern Score Prediction
- Prediction: Southern 66, Florida A&M 57
Florida A&M Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season, the Rattlerettes beat the Georgia State Lady Panthers 65-57 on November 15.
- When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Florida A&M is 4-12 (.250%) -- tied for the 16th-most losses.
Florida A&M 2022-23 Best Wins
- 69-67 at home over Alabama A&M (No. 277) on January 28
- 66-55 on the road over Texas Southern (No. 336) on February 4
- 69-53 at home over Mississippi Valley State (No. 360) on January 16
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Florida A&M Performance Insights
- The Rattlerettes have been outscored by 12.8 points per game (scoring 58.7 points per game to rank 299th in college basketball while allowing 71.5 per outing to rank 330th in college basketball) and have a -344 scoring differential overall.
- In conference action, Florida A&M tallies more points per contest (59.5) than its overall average (58.7).
- The Rattlerettes are putting up 63.1 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 7.3 more points than they're averaging in away games (55.8).
- In home games, Florida A&M is surrendering 4.5 fewer points per game (68.8) than in road games (73.3).
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Rattlerettes have picked up their output a little bit over their last 10 games, scoring 58.8 points per contest over that span compared to the 58.7 they've put up over the course of this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.