The Florida Gators (14-13) currently rank 48th in all of college basketball in terms of their odds to win the championship at the end of the 2022-23 season, at +40000 on the moneyline.

At 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, February 23, the Gators square off against the Alabama Crimson Tide at home.

Gators NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds to Win the National Championship: +40000 (Bet $100 to win $40000)

Florida Team Stats

The Gators have a 9-5 record at home and a 3-7 record on the road while going 2-1 in neutral-site games.

In SEC action, Florida is 3-11. That's compared to an 11-2 record outside of the conference.

Offensively, Florida is posting 69.4 points per game (97th-ranked in college basketball). It is allowing 69.1 points per contest at the other end (295th-ranked).

Florida Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 1-9 | Q2 Record: 3-3 | Q3 Record: 2-1 | Q4 Record: 8-0

1-9 | 3-3 | 2-1 | 8-0 Florida has tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the country (nine).

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Florida is 3-3 (.500%) -- tied for the 45th-most victories.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

