Gary Harris and the rest of the Orlando Magic will be facing off versus the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on February 27, Harris posted six points in a 101-93 win against the Pelicans.

Let's dive into the prop bets available for Harris, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Gary Harris Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 8.6 7.4 Rebounds -- 2.1 2.4 Assists -- 1.2 1.2 PRA -- 11.9 11 PR -- 10.7 9.8 3PM 1.5 1.9 2.1



Gary Harris Insights vs. the Bucks

Harris has taken 6.3 shots per game this season and made 3.0 per game, which account for 3.9% and 4.0%, respectively, of his team's total.

Harris is averaging 4.2 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 7.3% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Harris' opponents, the Bucks, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 25th, averaging 102 possessions per game, while his Magic average 101.6 per game, which ranks 20th among NBA teams.

The Bucks concede 111.1 points per game, fourth-ranked in the league.

Allowing 44.2 rebounds per contest, the Bucks are the 20th-ranked team in the NBA.

Allowing 22.8 assists per game, the Bucks are the best squad in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Bucks are ranked fourth in the NBA, allowing 11.5 makes per contest.

Gary Harris vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/30/2021 33 17 1 3 3 0 3 12/28/2021 37 13 2 4 2 0 0 11/20/2021 24 7 1 1 0 0 0

