The Milwaukee Bucks (44-17) host the Orlando Magic (26-36) after winning 10 straight home games. The Bucks are favored by 9.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.

Magic vs. Bucks Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: BSFL and BSWI

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bucks -9.5 -

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Magic Betting Records & Stats

The Magic have hit the over in 29 of their 62 games with a set total (46.8%).

Orlando is 35-27-0 against the spread this season.

The Magic have won in 21, or 41.2%, of the 51 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

Orlando has a record of 2-3 when it is set as the underdog by +350 or more by bookmakers this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Orlando has a 22.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Magic vs. Bucks Over/Under Stats

Bucks vs Magic Total Facts Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bucks 0 0% 114.9 225.5 111.1 224.4 225.6 Magic 0 0% 110.6 225.5 113.3 224.4 224.8

Additional Magic Insights & Trends

Orlando has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall in its past 10 games.

The Magic have gone over the total twice in their past 10 contests.

This year, Orlando is 17-14-0 at home against the spread (.548 winning percentage). On the road, it is 18-13-0 ATS (.581).

The Magic put up an average of 110.6 points per game, just 0.5 fewer points than the 111.1 the Bucks give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 111.1 points, Orlando is 23-4 against the spread and 18-9 overall.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Magic vs. Bucks Betting Splits

Bucks and Magic Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bucks 36-25 4-9 29-32 Magic 35-27 8-4 29-33

Magic vs. Bucks Point Insights

Scoring Insights Bucks Magic 114.9 Points Scored (PG) 110.6 13 NBA Rank (PPG) 28 26-5 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 23-4 29-2 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 18-9 111.1 Points Allowed (PG) 113.3 4 NBA Rank (PAPG) 16 23-9 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 26-10 28-4 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 21-15

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.