The Orlando Magic (26-36) have just one player on the injury report for their matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks (44-17) at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday, March 1 at 8:00 PM ET.

The Magic won their most recent game 101-93 against the Pelicans on Monday. In the Magic's win, Paolo Banchero led the team with 29 points (adding eight rebounds and four assists).

Orlando Magic Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jonathan Isaac PF Questionable Hamstring 5.0 4.0 0.5

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today

Bucks Injuries: Wesley Matthews: Out (Calf)

Magic vs. Bucks Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: BSFL and BSWI

Magic Season Insights

The Magic score an average of 110.6 points per game, only 0.5 fewer points than the 111.1 the Bucks give up.

When it scores more than 111.1 points, Orlando is 18-9.

While the Magic are posting 110.6 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that over their past 10 games, amassing 109.2 points per contest.

Orlando connects on 10.6 three-pointers per game (27th in the league), 2.3 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc (23rd in NBA) and its opponents are shooting 34.7%.

The Magic's 108.9 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 26th in the NBA, and the 111.2 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 13th in the league.

Magic vs. Bucks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Bucks -8.5 225.5

