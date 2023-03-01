The Milwaukee Bucks (44-17) will look to extend a 15-game win streak when they host the Orlando Magic (26-36) on March 1, 2023 at Fiserv Forum.

Magic vs. Bucks Game Info

Magic Stats Insights

  • The Magic's 46.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.8 percentage points higher than the Bucks have given up to their opponents (45.1%).
  • This season, Orlando has a 21-21 record in games the team collectively shoots over 45.1% from the field.
  • The Bucks are the ninth best rebounding team in the league, the Magic rank 14th.
  • The Magic's 110.6 points per game are only 0.5 fewer points than the 111.1 the Bucks give up.
  • Orlando is 18-9 when it scores more than 111.1 points.

Magic Home & Away Comparison

  • The Magic average more points per game at home (113.2) than on the road (108.1), but also allow more at home (114.3) than away (112.4).
  At home, Orlando gives up 114.3 points per game. Away, it allows 112.4.
  • The Magic pick up 2.9 more assists per game at home (24.1) than on the road (21.2).

Magic Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
Jonathan Isaac Questionable Hamstring

