South Florida vs. Cincinnati Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 1
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 11:42 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday's contest that pits the South Florida Bulls (25-5) versus the Cincinnati Bearcats (9-19) at Fifth Third Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 72-55 in favor of South Florida, who is heavily favored according to our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on March 1.
The Bulls enter this game following a 93-83 win against Tulsa on Wednesday.
South Florida vs. Cincinnati Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
South Florida vs. Cincinnati Score Prediction
- Prediction: South Florida 72, Cincinnati 55
South Florida Schedule Analysis
- The Bulls' best win of the season came in a 70-65 victory against the No. 19 Texas Longhorns on December 2.
- The Bulls have four wins over Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 29th-most in Division 1.
- South Florida has tied for the seventh-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (seven).
- The Bearcats have tied for the 43rd-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the nation based on the RPI (seven).
South Florida 2022-23 Best Wins
- 67-59 at home over Alabama (No. 35) on November 16
- 66-65 over Arkansas (No. 48) on December 21
- 67-62 on the road over Memphis (No. 59) on January 28
- 58-45 at home over Memphis (No. 59) on January 11
- 58-56 on the road over Houston (No. 75) on January 18
South Florida Performance Insights
- The Bulls outscore opponents by 11.9 points per game (posting 71.2 points per game, 71st in college basketball, and allowing 59.3 per contest, 57th in college basketball) and have a +357 scoring differential.
- In AAC games, South Florida has averaged 0.7 more points (71.9) than overall (71.2) in 2022-23.
- In 2022-23 the Bulls are scoring 7.0 more points per game at home (75.3) than away (68.3).
- South Florida concedes 56.7 points per game at home, and 58.9 away.
- Over their last 10 games, the Bulls are averaging 73.9 points per game, 2.7 more than their season average (71.2).
