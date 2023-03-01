Wednesday's contest between the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (15-13) and Stetson Hatters (12-18) squaring off at Edmunds Center has a projected final score of 62-58 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Gamecocks, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 1:00 PM ET on March 1.

The Hatters are coming off of a 70-57 loss to Kennesaw State in their last game on Saturday.

Stetson vs. Jacksonville State Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Edmunds Center in DeLand, Florida

Stetson vs. Jacksonville State Score Prediction

Prediction: Jacksonville State 62, Stetson 58

Stetson Schedule Analysis

The Hatters took down the Austin Peay Governors in a 53-48 win on February 16. It was their best win of the season.

Stetson 2022-23 Best Wins

61-40 over Albany (No. 201) on November 27

57-48 on the road over Jacksonville (No. 226) on February 4

50-48 at home over Bellarmine (No. 299) on January 26

77-61 at home over Furman (No. 306) on November 19

67-65 on the road over Tennessee State (No. 309) on December 11

Stetson Performance Insights