Wendell Carter Jr. and his Orlando Magic teammates will hit the court versus the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

In a 101-93 win over the Pelicans (his most recent action) Carter put up 11 points and 11 rebounds.

If you'd like to place a wager on Carter's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Wendell Carter Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 15.0 14.6 Rebounds 8.5 8.8 9.2 Assists 2.5 2.5 2.1 PRA 25.5 26.3 25.9 PR 22.5 23.8 23.8 3PM 1.5 1.2 1.2



Wendell Carter Jr. Insights vs. the Bucks

Carter is responsible for taking 8.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 10.7 per game.

He's knocked down 1.2 threes per game, or 7.7% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Magic rank 20th in possessions per game with 101.6. His opponents, the Bucks, have one of the slowest tempos with 102 possessions per contest.

Allowing 111.1 points per game, the Bucks are the fourth-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

Giving up 44.2 rebounds per game, the Bucks are the 20th-ranked squad in the league.

Conceding 22.8 assists per game, the Bucks are the best team in the NBA.

The Bucks are the fourth-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 11.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Wendell Carter Jr. vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/30/2021 33 14 10 5 1 1 1 12/28/2021 33 19 10 1 2 0 3 11/22/2021 28 8 10 3 0 1 0 11/20/2021 14 8 2 2 2 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.