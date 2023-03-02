Florida Atlantic vs. Rice Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 2
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 11:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's game at FAU Arena has the Rice Owls (20-7) taking on the Florida Atlantic Owls (12-15) at 7:00 PM ET on March 2. Our computer prediction projects a 73-63 victory for Rice.
The Florida Atlantic Owls are coming off of a 63-55 loss to UTEP in their last outing on Saturday.
Florida Atlantic vs. Rice Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida
Florida Atlantic vs. Rice Score Prediction
- Prediction: Rice 73, Florida Atlantic 63
Florida Atlantic Schedule Analysis
- The Florida Atlantic Owls took down the No. 180-ranked (according to our computer rankings) UTSA Roadrunners, 81-66, on January 19, which goes down as their best victory of the season.
Florida Atlantic 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-61 at home over North Texas (No. 200) on December 29
- 70-60 at home over Florida International (No. 214) on December 13
- 76-66 on the road over Florida International (No. 214) on January 11
- 80-75 at home over UAB (No. 217) on February 2
- 67-59 at home over Kennesaw State (No. 218) on December 2
Florida Atlantic Performance Insights
- The Florida Atlantic Owls have a -42 scoring differential, falling short by 1.6 points per game. They're putting up 65.0 points per game to rank 180th in college basketball and are allowing 66.6 per outing to rank 245th in college basketball.
- With 65.3 points per game in C-USA matchups, Florida Atlantic is tallying 0.3 more points per game in conference games compared to its season average (65.0 PPG).
- Offensively, the Florida Atlantic Owls have fared better at home this season, posting 70.6 points per game, compared to 59.9 per game when playing on the road.
- Defensively, Florida Atlantic has played better at home this year, surrendering 62.2 points per game, compared to 70.6 in road games.
- The Florida Atlantic Owls have seen a decrease in scoring recently, putting up 64.3 points per game in their last 10 outings, 0.7 points fewer than the 65.0 they've scored this year.
