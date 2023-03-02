Thursday's contest at Ocean Bank Convocation Center has the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (17-11) going head-to-head against the Florida International Panthers (12-15) at 7:00 PM (on March 2). Our computer prediction projects a 69-65 win for Louisiana Tech, who is slightly favored by our model.

The Panthers head into this matchup on the heels of an 85-79 loss to UTSA on Saturday.

Florida International vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida

Florida International vs. Louisiana Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Louisiana Tech 69, Florida International 65

Florida International Schedule Analysis

When it comes to their best win this season, the Panthers defeated the UTEP Miners at home on January 19 by a score of 72-70.

Florida International has six losses to Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 10th-most in Division 1.

Florida International 2022-23 Best Wins

51-48 at home over UTSA (No. 180) on January 21

86-67 at home over North Texas (No. 200) on December 31

71-63 on the road over Charlotte (No. 203) on January 5

50-44 at home over Charlotte (No. 203) on February 2

84-81 at home over UAB (No. 217) on February 4

Florida International Performance Insights