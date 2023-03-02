Florida State vs. Wake Forest Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - ACC Tournament
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 4:42 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Thursday's contest between the Florida State Seminoles (23-8) and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (15-15) at Greensboro Coliseum is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 74-60 and heavily favors Florida State to come out on top. Game time is at 11:00 AM ET on March 2.
The Seminoles are coming off of a 74-61 loss to Clemson in their last outing on Sunday.
Florida State vs. Wake Forest Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network
Florida State vs. Wake Forest Score Prediction
- Prediction: Florida State 74, Wake Forest 60
Florida State Schedule Analysis
- Against the No. 13 Duke Blue Devils on January 29, the Seminoles captured their signature win of the season, a 70-57 home victory.
- The Seminoles have tied for the 30th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (four), but also have tied for the 46th-most Quadrant 1 losses (seven).
- Florida State has the most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (10).
Florida State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 78-71 on the road over North Carolina (No. 18/AP Poll)) on December 29
- 91-72 at home over NC State (No. 32) on January 12
- 76-75 over Purdue (No. 45) on November 25
- 92-85 at home over Miami (FL) (No. 51) on December 21
- 78-65 at home over Syracuse (No. 56) on February 16
Florida State Performance Insights
- The Seminoles are outscoring opponents by 13.9 points per game with a +431 scoring differential overall. They put up 80.9 points per game (ninth in college basketball) and allow 67 per contest (250th in college basketball).
- Florida State's offense has been worse in ACC action this season, posting 76.2 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 80.9 PPG.
- The Seminoles are scoring 86.3 points per game this year in home games, which is 11.5 more points than they're averaging away from home (74.8).
- Florida State gives up 60.2 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 73.3 when playing on the road.
- On offense, the Seminoles have had a hard time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 69.5 points per contest over that stretch compared to the 80.9 they've put up over the course of this year.
