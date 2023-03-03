How to Watch the Miami (FL) vs. Virginia Tech Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the ACC Tournament
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 1:11 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Virginia Tech Hokies (24-4) welcome in the Miami (FL) Hurricanes (19-11) after victories in eight straight home games. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, March 3, 2023.
Miami (FL) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
Miami (FL) vs. Virginia Tech Scoring Comparison
- The Hurricanes score an average of 71.7 points per game, 13.7 more points than the 58 the Hokies give up.
- Miami (FL) is 16-5 when giving up fewer than 73.1 points.
- Miami (FL) has put together a 17-8 record in games it scores more than 58 points.
- The 73.1 points per game the Hokies average are 9.4 more points than the Hurricanes give up (63.7).
- When Virginia Tech totals more than 63.7 points, it is 21-1.
- Virginia Tech has a 22-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 71.7 points.
- This year the Hokies are shooting 45.3% from the field, only 0.3% higher than Hurricanes concede.
- The Hurricanes shoot 42.5% from the field, 3.5% higher than the Hokies concede.
Miami (FL) Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/23/2023
|@ Louisville
|L 71-57
|KFC Yum! Center
|2/26/2023
|Virginia
|W 85-74
|Watsco Center
|3/2/2023
|Boston College
|W 84-69
|Greensboro Coliseum
|3/3/2023
|Virginia Tech
|-
|Greensboro Coliseum
