The Virginia Tech Hokies (24-4) welcome in the Miami (FL) Hurricanes (19-11) after victories in eight straight home games. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, March 3, 2023.

Miami (FL) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

Miami (FL) vs. Virginia Tech Scoring Comparison

The Hurricanes score an average of 71.7 points per game, 13.7 more points than the 58 the Hokies give up.

Miami (FL) is 16-5 when giving up fewer than 73.1 points.

Miami (FL) has put together a 17-8 record in games it scores more than 58 points.

The 73.1 points per game the Hokies average are 9.4 more points than the Hurricanes give up (63.7).

When Virginia Tech totals more than 63.7 points, it is 21-1.

Virginia Tech has a 22-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 71.7 points.

This year the Hokies are shooting 45.3% from the field, only 0.3% higher than Hurricanes concede.

The Hurricanes shoot 42.5% from the field, 3.5% higher than the Hokies concede.

Miami (FL) Schedule