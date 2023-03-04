Jacksonville vs. Stetson Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - ASUN Tournament
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 8:41 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's game between the Jacksonville Dolphins (11-16) and Stetson Hatters (12-19) going head to head at Alico Arena has a projected final score of 63-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Jacksonville, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 3:00 PM ET on March 4.
The Dolphins' most recent game on Wednesday ended in a 65-54 loss to North Alabama.
Jacksonville vs. Stetson Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida
Jacksonville vs. Stetson Score Prediction
- Prediction: Jacksonville 63, Stetson 60
Jacksonville Schedule Analysis
- When it comes to their signature win this season, the Dolphins beat the Austin Peay Governors on the road on February 11 by a score of 55-52.
Jacksonville 2022-23 Best Wins
- 59-53 at home over Jacksonville State (No. 193) on February 18
- 82-71 at home over Florida International (No. 217) on November 19
- 75-62 at home over Bethune-Cookman (No. 279) on November 27
- 77-64 at home over Bellarmine (No. 293) on January 2
- 71-56 on the road over Presbyterian (No. 318) on December 3
Jacksonville Performance Insights
- The Dolphins have a -13 scoring differential, putting up 62.9 points per game (230th in college basketball) and allowing 63.4 (153rd in college basketball).
- In conference play, Jacksonville is putting up fewer points (58.4 per game) than it is overall (62.9) in 2022-23.
- The Dolphins are putting up more points at home (66.8 per game) than away (58.7).
- At home Jacksonville is allowing 58.4 points per game, 10.3 fewer points than it is on the road (68.7).
- The Dolphins have performed worse offensively in their previous 10 games, averaging 54.2 points per contest, 8.7 fewer points their than season average of 62.9.
