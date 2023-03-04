Saturday's game between the Jacksonville Dolphins (11-16) and Stetson Hatters (12-19) going head to head at Alico Arena has a projected final score of 63-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Jacksonville, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 3:00 PM ET on March 4.

The Dolphins' most recent game on Wednesday ended in a 65-54 loss to North Alabama.

Jacksonville vs. Stetson Game Info

  • When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida

Jacksonville vs. Stetson Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Jacksonville 63, Stetson 60

Jacksonville Schedule Analysis

  • When it comes to their signature win this season, the Dolphins beat the Austin Peay Governors on the road on February 11 by a score of 55-52.

Jacksonville 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 59-53 at home over Jacksonville State (No. 193) on February 18
  • 82-71 at home over Florida International (No. 217) on November 19
  • 75-62 at home over Bethune-Cookman (No. 279) on November 27
  • 77-64 at home over Bellarmine (No. 293) on January 2
  • 71-56 on the road over Presbyterian (No. 318) on December 3

Jacksonville Performance Insights

  • The Dolphins have a -13 scoring differential, putting up 62.9 points per game (230th in college basketball) and allowing 63.4 (153rd in college basketball).
  • In conference play, Jacksonville is putting up fewer points (58.4 per game) than it is overall (62.9) in 2022-23.
  • The Dolphins are putting up more points at home (66.8 per game) than away (58.7).
  • At home Jacksonville is allowing 58.4 points per game, 10.3 fewer points than it is on the road (68.7).
  • The Dolphins have performed worse offensively in their previous 10 games, averaging 54.2 points per contest, 8.7 fewer points their than season average of 62.9.

