Saturday's game features the Jacksonville Dolphins (11-16) and the Stetson Hatters (12-19) matching up at Alico Arena in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 63-60 win for Jacksonville according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on March 4.

The Hatters are coming off of a 57-50 loss to Jacksonville State in their last outing on Wednesday.

Stetson vs. Jacksonville Game Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida

Stetson vs. Jacksonville Score Prediction

Prediction: Jacksonville 63, Stetson 60

Stetson Schedule Analysis

The Hatters' signature win this season came against the Austin Peay Governors, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 169) in our computer rankings. The Hatters took home the 53-48 win at home on February 16.

Stetson has nine losses to Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 43rd-most in the country.

Stetson 2022-23 Best Wins

61-40 over Albany (No. 207) on November 27

57-48 on the road over Jacksonville (No. 233) on February 4

50-48 at home over Bellarmine (No. 293) on January 26

77-61 at home over Furman (No. 307) on November 19

67-65 on the road over Tennessee State (No. 310) on December 11

Stetson Performance Insights