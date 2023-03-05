The Portland Trail Blazers (29-34) are underdogs (+1.5) as they attempt to end a three-game losing streak when they visit the Orlando Magic (27-37) at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, March 5, 2023 at Amway Center. The matchup airs on BSFL and ROOT Sports NW+. The matchup has an over/under of 228.5 points.

Magic vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Info

When: Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida TV: BSFL and ROOT Sports NW+

Favorite Spread Over/Under Magic -1.5 228.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Magic Betting Records & Stats

Orlando's 64 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 228.5 points 25 times.

Orlando has an average point total of 224.5 in its contests this year, four fewer points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, the Magic have put together a 36-28-0 record against the spread.

Orlando has entered the game as favorites 11 times this season and won six, or 54.5%, of those games.

This season, Orlando has won four of its seven games when favored by at least -125 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Magic have a 55.6% chance to win.

Magic vs. Trail Blazers Over/Under Stats

Magic vs Trail Blazers Total Facts Games Over 228.5 % of Games Over 228.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Magic 25 39.1% 110.8 225.7 113.6 229.3 224.9 Trail Blazers 36 57.1% 114.9 225.7 115.7 229.3 229.1

Additional Magic Insights & Trends

The Magic are 4-6 against the spread and 5-5 overall in their last 10 games.

In the Magic's past 10 games, they have gone over the total twice.

Orlando has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 17 times in 31 games when playing at home, and it has covered 19 times in 33 games when playing on the road.

The Magic average 110.8 points per game, only 4.9 fewer points than the 115.7 the Trail Blazers give up.

Orlando is 17-3 against the spread and 13-7 overall when scoring more than 115.7 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Magic vs. Trail Blazers Betting Splits

Magic and Trail Blazers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Magic 36-28 5-7 30-34 Trail Blazers 30-33 14-18 30-33

Magic vs. Trail Blazers Point Insights

Scoring Insights Magic Trail Blazers 110.8 Points Scored (PG) 114.9 28 NBA Rank (PPG) 13 17-3 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 20-7 13-7 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 22-5 113.6 Points Allowed (PG) 115.7 17 NBA Rank (PAPG) 19 27-10 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 10-7 22-15 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 11-6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.