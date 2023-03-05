The South Florida Bulls (14-16, 7-10 AAC) will attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Wichita State Shockers (15-14, 8-9 AAC) on Sunday, March 5, 2023 at Charles Koch Arena. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPNU.

In the article below, we lay out all the details you need to know about how to watch this game on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

South Florida vs. Wichita State Game Info

When: Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas

Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

South Florida Stats Insights

The Bulls are shooting 45.3% from the field, 4.6% higher than the 40.7% the Shockers' opponents have shot this season.

This season, South Florida has a 13-13 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 40.7% from the field.

The Shockers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Bulls rank 62nd.

The Bulls put up an average of 73.2 points per game, only 4.3 more points than the 68.9 the Shockers allow.

South Florida is 11-6 when giving up fewer than 70.6 points.

South Florida Home & Away Comparison

At home South Florida is scoring 71.2 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than it is averaging away (77.4).

At home, the Bulls give up 69.3 points per game. On the road, they allow 77.1.

South Florida makes fewer 3-pointers at home (6.9 per game) than on the road (8.2). It also has a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.0%) than away (38.0%).

South Florida Schedule