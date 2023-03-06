UCF vs. Tulsa Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - AAC Tournament
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 9:42 AM CST
Monday's contest features the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (17-12) and the UCF Knights (13-14) facing off at Dickies Arena (on March 6) at 4:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 67-63 victory for Tulsa.
The Golden Hurricane will try for another victory over the Knights after a 70-60 win on Wednesday.
UCF vs. Tulsa Game Info
- When: Monday, March 6, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas
UCF vs. Tulsa Score Prediction
- Prediction: Tulsa 67, UCF 63
UCF Schedule Analysis
- Against the Wichita State Shockers on January 15, the Knights notched their best win of the season, a 59-56 home victory.
- Against Quadrant 2 teams, UCF is 0-7 (.000%) -- tied for the seventh-most losses.
UCF 2022-23 Best Wins
- 57-53 at home over Temple (No. 142) on February 21
- 67-55 at home over Sam Houston (No. 215) on December 1
- 60-57 on the road over Cincinnati (No. 216) on February 8
- 64-54 at home over Cincinnati (No. 216) on February 25
- 67-50 at home over Idaho State (No. 242) on December 20
UCF Performance Insights
- The Knights are being outscored by 2.2 points per game, with a -60 scoring differential overall. They put up 60.8 points per game (261st in college basketball), and allow 63.0 per outing (140th in college basketball).
- UCF scores fewer points in conference play (55.2 per game) than overall (60.8).
- The Knights are scoring more points at home (65.3 per game) than away (54.3).
- UCF allows 58.1 points per game at home, and 70.2 away.
- While the Knights are putting up 60.8 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that over their previous 10 games, amassing 55.1 points per contest.
