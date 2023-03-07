Markelle Fultz plus his Orlando Magic teammates take on the Milwaukee Bucks at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

In a 122-119 loss to the Trail Blazers (his most recent game) Fultz put up 15 points, eight assists and four steals.

In this piece we'll examine Fultz's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Markelle Fultz Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 13.3 15.3 Rebounds 4.5 4.1 5.6 Assists 5.5 5.5 5.4 PRA 25.5 22.9 26.3 PR 19.5 17.4 20.9 3PM 0.5 0.4 0.5



Markelle Fultz Insights vs. the Bucks

Fultz has taken 10.8 shots per game this season and made 5.5 per game, which account for 8.6% and 9.2%, respectively, of his team's total.

Fultz's opponents, the Bucks, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 25th, averaging 101.9 possessions per game, while his Magic average 101.7 per game, which ranks 18th among NBA teams.

The Bucks are the fifth-best defensive squad in the NBA, allowing 111.5 points per game.

On the glass, the Bucks have conceded 44.3 rebounds per game, which puts them 20th in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Bucks have given up 22.8 per contest, best in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Bucks are fourth in the league, allowing 11.5 makes per game.

Markelle Fultz vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/1/2023 32 21 7 5 1 0 0 12/5/2022 32 20 4 2 2 0 2

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.