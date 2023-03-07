South Florida vs. Wichita State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - AAC Tournament
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 6:42 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Tuesday's contest that pits the South Florida Bulls (26-5) against the Wichita State Shockers (17-13) at Dickies Arena is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 73-58 in favor of South Florida, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on March 7.
The Bulls are coming off of an 85-55 win against Cincinnati in their most recent game on Wednesday.
South Florida vs. Wichita State Game Info
- When: Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
South Florida vs. Wichita State Score Prediction
- Prediction: South Florida 73, Wichita State 58
South Florida Schedule Analysis
- The Bulls' signature win of the season came in a 70-65 victory against the No. 15 Texas Longhorns on December 2.
- Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Bulls are 3-4 (.429%) -- tied for the 40th-most wins.
- South Florida has seven wins over Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 12th-most in the nation.
- The Bulls have nine wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 10th-most in the country.
South Florida 2022-23 Best Wins
- 70-65 on the road over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on December 2
- 67-59 at home over Alabama (No. 43) on November 16
- 66-65 over Arkansas (No. 49) on December 21
- 58-45 at home over Memphis (No. 58) on January 11
- 67-62 on the road over Memphis (No. 58) on January 28
South Florida Performance Insights
- The Bulls are outscoring opponents by 12.5 points per game with a +387 scoring differential overall. They put up 71.6 points per game (62nd in college basketball) and allow 59.1 per outing (55th in college basketball).
- With 72.7 points per game in AAC games, South Florida is tallying 1.1 more points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (71.6 PPG).
- The Bulls are posting 75.3 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they are averaging 69.8 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, South Florida is allowing 56.7 points per game at home. Away from home, it is allowing 58.5.
- On offense, the Bulls have increased their output a little bit over their last 10 games, scoring 76.6 points per contest over that span as opposed to the 71.6 they've put up over the course of this season.
