Tuesday's contest that pits the South Florida Bulls (26-5) against the Wichita State Shockers (17-13) at Dickies Arena is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 73-58 in favor of South Florida, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on March 7.

The Bulls are coming off of an 85-55 win against Cincinnati in their most recent game on Wednesday.

South Florida vs. Wichita State Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

South Florida vs. Wichita State Score Prediction

Prediction: South Florida 73, Wichita State 58

South Florida Schedule Analysis

The Bulls' signature win of the season came in a 70-65 victory against the No. 15 Texas Longhorns on December 2.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Bulls are 3-4 (.429%) -- tied for the 40th-most wins.

South Florida has seven wins over Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 12th-most in the nation.

The Bulls have nine wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 10th-most in the country.

South Florida 2022-23 Best Wins

70-65 on the road over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on December 2

67-59 at home over Alabama (No. 43) on November 16

66-65 over Arkansas (No. 49) on December 21

58-45 at home over Memphis (No. 58) on January 11

67-62 on the road over Memphis (No. 58) on January 28

South Florida Performance Insights