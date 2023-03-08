FGCU vs. Austin Peay Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - ASUN Tournament
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's game between the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (30-3) and Austin Peay Governors (17-11) squaring off at Alico Arena has a projected final score of 73-53 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored FGCU, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on March 8.
The Eagles head into this game on the heels of a 66-48 victory against Stetson on Sunday.
FGCU vs. Austin Peay Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida
FGCU vs. Austin Peay Score Prediction
- Prediction: FGCU 73, Austin Peay 53
FGCU Schedule Analysis
- The Eagles' best win this season came in a 70-53 victory on January 2 over the Liberty Lady Flames, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 95) in our computer rankings.
- The Eagles have the most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation (12).
- Against Quadrant 4 opponents, FGCU is 15-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 19th-most wins.
FGCU 2022-23 Best Wins
- 70-53 at home over Liberty (No. 95) on January 2
- 69-63 on the road over Kentucky (No. 99) on December 18
- 68-60 over San Diego (No. 125) on November 20
- 63-50 on the road over Hawaii (No. 139) on November 26
- 65-45 on the road over Hawaii (No. 139) on November 18
FGCU Performance Insights
- The Eagles outscore opponents by 22.3 points per game (scoring 78.7 points per game to rank 15th in college basketball while allowing 56.4 per outing to rank 23rd in college basketball) and have a +737 scoring differential overall.
- FGCU's offense has been more productive in ASUN games this year, averaging 82.1 points per contest, compared to its season average of 78.7 PPG.
- In home games, the Eagles are scoring 4.6 fewer points per game (77.4) than they are in road games (82).
- FGCU gives up 52.3 points per game when playing at home this season, compared to 57.4 in away games.
- In their last 10 games, the Eagles have been racking up 80.8 points per game, an average that's a little higher than the 78.7 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
