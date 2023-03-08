Florida Atlantic vs. UTSA Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - C-USA Tournament
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 8:40 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday's contest features the UTSA Roadrunners (11-18) and the Florida Atlantic Owls (12-17) squaring off at Ford Center at The Star (on March 8) at 3:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 69-64 win for UTSA.
The Owls' most recent game was a 65-60 loss to Louisiana Tech on Saturday.
Florida Atlantic vs. UTSA Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas
Florida Atlantic vs. UTSA Score Prediction
- Prediction: UTSA 69, Florida Atlantic 64
Florida Atlantic Schedule Analysis
- The Owls beat the UTSA Roadrunners in an 81-66 win on January 19. It was their best victory of the season.
Florida Atlantic 2022-23 Best Wins
- 81-66 at home over UTSA (No. 165) on January 19
- 66-61 at home over North Texas (No. 206) on December 29
- 67-59 at home over Kennesaw State (No. 214) on December 2
- 80-75 at home over UAB (No. 217) on February 2
- 76-66 on the road over Florida International (No. 221) on January 11
Florida Atlantic Performance Insights
- The Owls are being outscored by 2.2 points per game, with a -62 scoring differential overall. They put up 64.7 points per game (189th in college basketball), and allow 66.9 per outing (244th in college basketball).
- Florida Atlantic has averaged 0.1 more points in C-USA action (64.8) than overall (64.7).
- The Owls score 69.3 points per game at home, and 59.9 on the road.
- Florida Atlantic is giving up fewer points at home (63.3 per game) than away (70.6).
- The Owls are scoring 63.8 points per contest in their past 10 games, which is 0.9 fewer points than their average for the season (64.7).
