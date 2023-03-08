Wednesday's contest that pits the Charlotte 49ers (11-18) versus the Florida International Panthers (12-17) at Ford Center at The Star has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 68-67 in favor of Charlotte. Game time is at 12:00 PM ET on March 8.

The Panthers dropped their last game 96-84 against Rice on Saturday.

Florida International vs. Charlotte Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Florida International vs. Charlotte Score Prediction

Prediction: Charlotte 68, Florida International 67

Florida International Schedule Analysis

The Panthers notched their best win of the season on January 19, when they beat the UTEP Miners, who rank No. 112 in our computer rankings, 72-70.

Florida International has six losses versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 17th-most in the nation.

Florida International 2022-23 Best Wins

72-70 at home over UTEP (No. 112) on January 19

51-48 at home over UTSA (No. 165) on January 21

86-67 at home over North Texas (No. 206) on December 31

71-63 on the road over Charlotte (No. 212) on January 5

50-44 at home over Charlotte (No. 212) on February 2

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Florida International Performance Insights