Thursday's game that pits the Alabama State Lady Hornets (15-14) versus the Bethune-Cookman Lady Wildcats (11-17) at Bartow Arena has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 65-64 in favor of Alabama State. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM ET on March 9.

The Lady Wildcats enter this matchup on the heels of an 80-69 victory against Florida A&M on Saturday.

Bethune-Cookman vs. Alabama State Game Info

When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Bethune-Cookman vs. Alabama State Score Prediction

Prediction: Alabama State 65, Bethune-Cookman 64

Bethune-Cookman Schedule Analysis

In terms of their best win this season, the Lady Wildcats took down the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lionettes at home on January 16 by a score of 63-61.

Bethune-Cookman has tied for the 47th-most Quadrant 4 losses in the country (nine).

Bethune-Cookman 2022-23 Best Wins

63-61 at home over UAPB (No. 258) on January 16

59-49 on the road over Prairie View A&M (No. 261) on February 4

63-46 on the road over Grambling (No. 270) on January 7

69-66 at home over Alabama State (No. 271) on January 28

55-46 at home over Alabama A&M (No. 281) on January 30

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Bethune-Cookman Performance Insights