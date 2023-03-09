How to Watch the Lightning vs. Golden Knights Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 9
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 12:19 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Tampa Bay Lightning (38-21-5) will host the Vegas Golden Knights (38-20-6) -- who've lost three straight away from home -- on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.
Tune in to see the Lightning and Golden Knights square off on ESPN+, BSSUN, and SportsNet RM.
Lightning Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and SportsNet RM
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
Lightning vs. Golden Knights Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|2/18/2023
|Golden Knights
|Lightning
|5-4 VEG
Lightning Stats & Trends
- The Lightning have given up 196 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 14th in NHL play in goals against.
- The Lightning's 223 total goals (3.5 per game) rank sixth in the NHL.
- In the past 10 games, the Lightning have secured 55.0% of the possible points with a 3-5-2 record.
- Defensively, the Lightning have allowed 39 goals (3.9 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have put up 34 goals during that span.
Lightning Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nikita Kucherov
|64
|26
|64
|90
|79
|44
|100%
|Brayden Point
|64
|38
|35
|73
|35
|44
|51.1%
|Steven Stamkos
|64
|27
|38
|65
|45
|23
|55%
|Brandon Hagel
|64
|22
|28
|50
|36
|68
|27.9%
|Alex Killorn
|64
|19
|30
|49
|45
|34
|100%
Golden Knights Stats & Trends
- The Golden Knights have one of the best defenses in the league, allowing 176 total goals (2.8 per game), ninth in the NHL.
- With 200 goals (3.1 per game), the Golden Knights have the NHL's 15th-ranked offense.
- In their last 10 games, the Golden Knights have gone 6-2-2 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Golden Knights have given up 24 goals (2.4 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 2.6 goals-per-game average (26 total) during that span.
Golden Knights Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Chandler Stephenson
|64
|12
|38
|50
|24
|51
|58.9%
|Jack Eichel
|51
|23
|26
|49
|41
|42
|45.9%
|Reilly Smith
|64
|21
|21
|42
|33
|24
|50%
|Jonathan Marchessault
|58
|19
|23
|42
|16
|31
|38.5%
|William Karlsson
|64
|11
|29
|40
|27
|37
|55.4%
