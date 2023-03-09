The Tampa Bay Lightning (38-21-5) will host the Vegas Golden Knights (38-20-6) -- who've lost three straight away from home -- on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.

Tune in to see the Lightning and Golden Knights square off on ESPN+, BSSUN, and SportsNet RM.

Lightning Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and SportsNet RM
  • Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Lightning vs. Golden Knights Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
2/18/2023 Golden Knights Lightning 5-4 VEG

Lightning Stats & Trends

  • The Lightning have given up 196 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 14th in NHL play in goals against.
  • The Lightning's 223 total goals (3.5 per game) rank sixth in the NHL.
  • In the past 10 games, the Lightning have secured 55.0% of the possible points with a 3-5-2 record.
  • Defensively, the Lightning have allowed 39 goals (3.9 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They have put up 34 goals during that span.

Lightning Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Nikita Kucherov 64 26 64 90 79 44 100%
Brayden Point 64 38 35 73 35 44 51.1%
Steven Stamkos 64 27 38 65 45 23 55%
Brandon Hagel 64 22 28 50 36 68 27.9%
Alex Killorn 64 19 30 49 45 34 100%

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

  • The Golden Knights have one of the best defenses in the league, allowing 176 total goals (2.8 per game), ninth in the NHL.
  • With 200 goals (3.1 per game), the Golden Knights have the NHL's 15th-ranked offense.
  • In their last 10 games, the Golden Knights have gone 6-2-2 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.
  • Defensively, the Golden Knights have given up 24 goals (2.4 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They are scoring at a 2.6 goals-per-game average (26 total) during that span.

Golden Knights Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Chandler Stephenson 64 12 38 50 24 51 58.9%
Jack Eichel 51 23 26 49 41 42 45.9%
Reilly Smith 64 21 21 42 33 24 50%
Jonathan Marchessault 58 19 23 42 16 31 38.5%
William Karlsson 64 11 29 40 27 37 55.4%

