Saturday's game features the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (31-3) and the Liberty Lady Flames (24-7) clashing at Alico Arena in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 73-60 win for heavily favored FGCU according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on March 11.

The Eagles won their last matchup 51-34 against Austin Peay on Wednesday.

FGCU vs. Liberty Game Info

  • When: Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida

FGCU vs. Liberty Score Prediction

  • Prediction: FGCU 73, Liberty 60

FGCU Schedule Analysis

  • On January 2, the Eagles claimed their signature win of the season, a 70-53 victory over the Liberty Lady Flames, a top 100 team (No. 88), according to our computer rankings.
  • The Eagles have the most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation (13).
  • FGCU has tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (15).

FGCU 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 70-53 at home over Liberty (No. 88) on January 2
  • 69-63 on the road over Kentucky (No. 98) on December 18
  • 68-60 over San Diego (No. 125) on November 20
  • 65-45 on the road over Hawaii (No. 139) on November 18
  • 63-50 on the road over Hawaii (No. 139) on November 26

FGCU Performance Insights

  • The Eagles are outscoring opponents by 22.2 points per game with a +754 scoring differential overall. They put up 77.9 points per game (18th in college basketball) and allow 55.7 per outing (19th in college basketball).
  • FGCU's offense has been better in ASUN games this season, tallying 82.1 points per contest, compared to its season average of 77.9 PPG.
  • The Eagles are scoring 75.9 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they are faring better on offense, averaging 82.0 points per contest.
  • FGCU surrenders 51.2 points per game in home games this season, compared to 57.4 in away games.
  • In their last 10 games, the Eagles have been scoring 78.2 points per contest, an average that's a little higher than the 77.9 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

