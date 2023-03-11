The Tampa Bay Lightning welcome in the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday, March 11, with the Blackhawks having dropped four consecutive road games.

Lightning Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUNX, and NBCS-CHI
  • Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Lightning vs. Blackhawks Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
1/3/2023 Blackhawks Lightning 4-1 TB

Lightning Stats & Trends

  • The Lightning rank 14th in goals against, giving up 200 total goals (3.1 per game) in league play.
  • The Lightning score the sixth-most goals in the NHL (226 total, 3.5 per game).
  • In their past 10 matchups, the Lightning have gone 3-4-3 to earn 50.0% of the possible points.
  • Defensively, the Lightning have allowed 39 goals (3.9 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They have totaled 33 goals over that span.

Lightning Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Nikita Kucherov 65 27 66 93 80 44 100%
Brayden Point 65 40 36 76 36 44 51.4%
Steven Stamkos 65 27 39 66 48 23 54.7%
Brandon Hagel 65 22 28 50 36 70 27.9%
Alex Killorn 65 19 30 49 45 34 100%

Blackhawks Stats & Trends

  • The Blackhawks have given up 231 total goals this season (3.6 per game), 25th in the NHL.
  • The Blackhawks have 162 goals this season (2.5 per game), 32nd in the league.
  • In their past 10 matchups, the Blackhawks have gone 4-5-1 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.
  • Defensively, the Blackhawks have allowed 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They have scored 26 goals over that span.

Blackhawks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Seth Jones 55 10 21 31 49 44 -
Taylor Raddysh 65 16 13 29 24 28 55.6%
Jonathan Toews 46 14 14 28 38 31 63.3%
Andreas Athanasiou 64 14 12 26 36 42 42.6%
Philipp Kurashev 64 9 16 25 23 38 45%

