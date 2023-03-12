The Tampa Bay Lightning (39-21-6) host the Winnipeg Jets (37-26-3) at Amalie Arena on Sunday, March 12 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSUN, and TSN3, with both teams heading into the game following a victory. The Lightning are coming off a 3-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks, while the Jets took down the Florida Panthers 5-4 in overtime in their most recent outing.

Over the past 10 games, the Lightning have gone 3-4-3. They have scored 30 goals, while allowing their opponents to score 39. They have gone on the power play 37 times during that span, and have capitalized with 10 goals (27.0% of opportunities).

Here's our prediction for who will capture the victory in Sunday's game.

Lightning vs. Jets Predictions for Sunday

Our projections model for this game calls for a final score of Lightning 4, Jets 2.

Moneyline Pick: Lightning (-190)

Lightning (-190) Total Pick: Under (6.5)

Under (6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning Splits and Trends

The Lightning are 39-21-6 overall and 7-6-13 in overtime contests.

Tampa Bay is 9-3-4 (22 points) in its 16 games decided by one goal.

In the eight games this season the Lightning registered just one goal, they've finished 1-7-0 (two points).

Tampa Bay has lost all six games this season when it scored exactly two goals.

The Lightning are 38-7-5 in the 50 games when they have scored three or more goals (to register 81 points).

In the 27 games when Tampa Bay has scored a lone power-play goal, it went 15-9-3 to register 33 points.

In the 37 games when it outshot its opponent, Tampa Bay is 23-10-4 (50 points).

The Lightning's opponents have had more shots in 28 games. The Lightning went 15-11-2 in those contests (32 points).

Lightning Rank Lightning AVG Jets AVG Jets Rank 6th 3.47 Goals Scored 3.11 18th 15th 3.05 Goals Allowed 2.82 11th 13th 32.2 Shots 30.4 21st 19th 31.5 Shots Allowed 31.2 15th 2nd 26% Power Play % 21.3% 16th 14th 80.1% Penalty Kill % 82.5% 7th

Lightning vs. Jets Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, March 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and TSN3

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

