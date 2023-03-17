A first-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 8-seed Memphis Tigers (26-8) play against the No. 9 seed Florida Atlantic Owls (31-3) on Friday at Nationwide Arena. The matchup tips off at 9:20 PM.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Florida Atlantic vs. Memphis Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 9:20 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 9:20 PM ET Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio TV: TNT

TNT Live Stream select March Madness games on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Florida Atlantic Stats Insights

The Owls' 47.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is seven percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (40.2%).

Florida Atlantic is 25-2 when it shoots better than 40.2% from the field.

The Tigers are the rebounding team in the country, the Owls rank 109th.

The Owls' 78.8 points per game are 6.9 more points than the 71.9 the Tigers allow to opponents.

Florida Atlantic is 25-1 when allowing fewer than 79.8 points.

Florida Atlantic Home & Away Comparison

Florida Atlantic is putting up more points at home (82.1 per game) than away (75.9).

At home the Owls are allowing 64.2 points per game, 3.3 fewer points than they are on the road (67.5).

Florida Atlantic drains more 3-pointers at home (10.4 per game) than on the road (9.9). But it has a lower 3-point percentage at home (37.7%) than away (38%).

Florida Atlantic Schedule