How to Watch Florida Atlantic vs. Memphis on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
A first-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 8-seed Memphis Tigers (26-8) play against the No. 9 seed Florida Atlantic Owls (31-3) on Friday at Nationwide Arena. The matchup tips off at 9:20 PM.
Florida Atlantic vs. Memphis Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 9:20 PM ET
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- TV: TNT
Florida Atlantic Stats Insights
- The Owls' 47.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is seven percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (40.2%).
- Florida Atlantic is 25-2 when it shoots better than 40.2% from the field.
- The Tigers are the rebounding team in the country, the Owls rank 109th.
- The Owls' 78.8 points per game are 6.9 more points than the 71.9 the Tigers allow to opponents.
- Florida Atlantic is 25-1 when allowing fewer than 79.8 points.
Florida Atlantic Home & Away Comparison
- Florida Atlantic is putting up more points at home (82.1 per game) than away (75.9).
- At home the Owls are allowing 64.2 points per game, 3.3 fewer points than they are on the road (67.5).
- Florida Atlantic drains more 3-pointers at home (10.4 per game) than on the road (9.9). But it has a lower 3-point percentage at home (37.7%) than away (38%).
Florida Atlantic Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/9/2023
|Western Kentucky
|W 75-51
|Ford Center at The Star
|3/10/2023
|Middle Tennessee
|W 68-65
|Ford Center at The Star
|3/11/2023
|UAB
|W 78-56
|Ford Center at The Star
|3/17/2023
|Memphis
|-
|Nationwide Arena
