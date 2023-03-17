The No. 8 Memphis Tigers (26-8) are 1.5-point favorites to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they meet the No. 9 Florida Atlantic Owls (31-3) on Friday, beginning at 9:20 PM on TNT. Here's everything you need to know about this 8-9 matchup before filling out your bracket. The matchup has an over/under of 152.5.

Florida Atlantic vs. Memphis Odds & Info

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 9:20 PM ET

9:20 PM ET TV: TNT

TNT Where: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Venue: Nationwide Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Memphis -1.5 152.5

Owls Betting Records & Stats

Florida Atlantic's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 152.5 points in eight of 30 outings.

Florida Atlantic's matchups this season have a 143.8-point average over/under, 8.7 fewer points than this game's point total.

Florida Atlantic is 19-11-0 against the spread this season.

Florida Atlantic has been chosen as underdogs in five games this year and has walked away with the win three times (60%) in those games.

This season, the Owls have won three of their four games when they're the underdog by at least +115 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Florida Atlantic has a 46.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Florida Atlantic vs. Memphis Over/Under Stats

Games Over 152.5 % of Games Over 152.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Memphis 14 46.7% 79.8 158.6 71.9 136.9 145.9 Florida Atlantic 8 26.7% 78.8 158.6 65 136.9 142.1

Additional Florida Atlantic Insights & Trends

Florida Atlantic has gone 9-1 in its last 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.

Six of the Owls' last 10 games have gone over the total.

The Owls score 6.9 more points per game (78.8) than the Tigers allow their opponents to score (71.9).

Florida Atlantic is 13-6 against the spread and 21-1 overall when it scores more than 71.9 points.

Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Memphis 17-13-0 12-11 16-14-0 Florida Atlantic 19-11-0 3-2 17-13-0

Florida Atlantic vs. Memphis Home/Away Splits

Memphis Florida Atlantic 13-2 Home Record 17-0 7-5 Away Record 11-3 6-7-0 Home ATS Record 8-5-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 9-5-0 79.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.1 82 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.9 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-5-0

