Florida State vs. Georgia Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 2:39 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Friday's contest between the Florida State Seminoles (23-9) and Georgia Lady Bulldogs (21-11) matching up at Carver-Hawkeye Arena has a projected final score of 69-67 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Florida State, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 1:30 PM ET on March 17.
The Seminoles are coming off of a 65-54 loss to Wake Forest in their last outing on Thursday.
Florida State vs. Georgia Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
- Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Florida State vs. Georgia Score Prediction
- Prediction: Florida State 69, Georgia 67
Florida State Schedule Analysis
- On January 29, the Seminoles captured their signature win of the season, a 70-57 victory over the Duke Blue Devils, who rank No. 13 in the AP's Top 25.
- The Seminoles have five wins versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 27th-most in the country.
- Florida State has nine wins versus Quadrant 2 opponents, the most in the country.
Florida State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 70-57 at home over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on January 29
- 78-71 on the road over North Carolina (No. 20/AP Poll) on December 29
- 91-72 at home over NC State (No. 26) on January 12
- 76-75 over Purdue (No. 47) on November 25
- 92-85 at home over Miami (FL) (No. 52) on December 21
Florida State Performance Insights
- The Seminoles average 80.1 points per game (10th in college basketball) while giving up 67.0 per outing (246th in college basketball). They have a +420 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 13.1 points per game.
- In conference games, Florida State scores fewer points per contest (76.2) than its season average (80.1).
- The Seminoles are scoring 86.3 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 11.5 more points than they're averaging on the road (74.8).
- When playing at home, Florida State is giving up 13.1 fewer points per game (60.2) than away from home (73.3).
- The Seminoles have been scoring 67.5 points per contest in their last 10 appearances, an average that's much lower than the 80.1 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
