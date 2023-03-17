The No. 7 Florida State Seminoles (23-9) meet the No. 10 Georgia Lady Bulldogs (21-11) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, starting at 1:30 PM.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this matchup.

Florida State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa TV: ESPN

Florida State vs. Georgia Scoring Comparison

The Lady Bulldogs score an average of 67.1 points per game, just 0.1 more points than the 67 the Seminoles allow.

When it scores more than 67 points, Georgia is 12-3.

Florida State is 13-0 when it allows fewer than 67.1 points.

The Seminoles score 21.7 more points per game (80.1) than the Lady Bulldogs give up (58.4).

Florida State has a 23-7 record when scoring more than 58.4 points.

Georgia is 20-8 when giving up fewer than 80.1 points.

The Seminoles are making 40.4% of their shots from the field, just 0.9% higher than the Lady Bulldogs concede to opponents (39.5%).

The Lady Bulldogs make 40.5% of their shots from the field, just 1.1% more than the Seminoles' defensive field-goal percentage.

