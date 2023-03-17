The No. 7 Florida State Seminoles (23-9) meet the No. 10 Georgia Lady Bulldogs (21-11) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, starting at 1:30 PM.

Florida State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Florida State vs. Georgia Scoring Comparison

  • The Lady Bulldogs score an average of 67.1 points per game, just 0.1 more points than the 67 the Seminoles allow.
  • When it scores more than 67 points, Georgia is 12-3.
  • Florida State is 13-0 when it allows fewer than 67.1 points.
  • The Seminoles score 21.7 more points per game (80.1) than the Lady Bulldogs give up (58.4).
  • Florida State has a 23-7 record when scoring more than 58.4 points.
  • Georgia is 20-8 when giving up fewer than 80.1 points.
  • The Seminoles are making 40.4% of their shots from the field, just 0.9% higher than the Lady Bulldogs concede to opponents (39.5%).
  • The Lady Bulldogs make 40.5% of their shots from the field, just 1.1% more than the Seminoles' defensive field-goal percentage.

Florida State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/23/2023 @ Wake Forest W 61-60 Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
2/26/2023 @ Clemson L 74-61 Littlejohn Coliseum
3/2/2023 Wake Forest L 65-54 Greensboro Coliseum
3/17/2023 Georgia - Carver-Hawkeye Arena

