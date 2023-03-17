How to Watch Gonzaga vs. Grand Canyon on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
A first-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 14th-seeded Grand Canyon Antelopes (24-11) take the court against the No. 3 seed Gonzaga Bulldogs (28-5) on Friday at Ball Arena. The contest starts at 7:35 PM.
Gonzaga vs. Grand Canyon Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:35 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: truTV
Gonzaga Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs make 52.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 12.4 percentage points higher than the Antelopes have allowed to their opponents (40.5%).
- Gonzaga is 26-3 when it shoots higher than 40.5% from the field.
- The Bulldogs are the 70th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Antelopes sit at 64th.
- The Bulldogs average 87.5 points per game, 20.7 more points than the 66.8 the Antelopes give up.
- Gonzaga has a 25-3 record when scoring more than 66.8 points.
Grand Canyon Stats Insights
- This season, Grand Canyon has a 14-2 record in games the team collectively shoots over 44.4% from the field.
- The Antelopes are the 64th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 142nd.
- The Antelopes score just 2.4 more points per game (75.3) than the Bulldogs give up (72.9).
- Grand Canyon is 20-11 when giving up fewer than 87.5 points.
Gonzaga Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home, Gonzaga is averaging 8.1 more points per game (92.9) than it is in away games (84.8).
- In 2022-23, the Bulldogs are surrendering 69.4 points per game at home. On the road, they are allowing 78.4.
- At home, Gonzaga is sinking 0.2 fewer three-pointers per game (7.4) than in away games (7.6). It also has a worse three-point percentage at home (37.1%) compared to away from home (40%).
Grand Canyon Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Grand Canyon scores 81.3 points per game. On the road, it scores 67.5.
- In 2022-23 the Antelopes are conceding 4.5 fewer points per game at home (64.8) than away (69.3).
- Beyond the arc, Grand Canyon makes fewer triples away (7.3 per game) than at home (9.7), and shoots a lower percentage on the road (33.3%) than at home (40%) as well.
Gonzaga Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/1/2023
|Chicago State
|W 104-65
|McCarthey Athletic Center
|3/6/2023
|San Francisco
|W 84-73
|Orleans Arena
|3/7/2023
|Saint Mary's (CA)
|W 77-51
|Orleans Arena
|3/17/2023
|Grand Canyon
|-
|Ball Arena
Grand Canyon Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/9/2023
|Seattle U
|W 84-79
|Orleans Arena
|3/10/2023
|Sam Houston
|W 78-75
|Orleans Arena
|3/11/2023
|Southern Utah
|W 84-66
|Orleans Arena
|3/17/2023
|Gonzaga
|-
|Ball Arena
