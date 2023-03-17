The No. 9 Florida Atlantic Owls (31-3) are aiming to move on to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they take on the No. 8 Memphis Tigers (26-8) on Friday. This 8-9 matchup in the East Region bracket is scheduled for 9:20 PM.

Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 9:20 PM ET

Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio TV: TNT

Memphis Stats Insights

The Tigers make 48.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.8 percentage points higher than the Owls have allowed to their opponents (40.2%).

Memphis is 20-6 when it shoots better than 40.2% from the field.

The Tigers are the 150th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Owls sit at 21st.

The Tigers score 14.8 more points per game (79.8) than the Owls allow (65.0).

When Memphis scores more than 65.0 points, it is 19-6.

Florida Atlantic Stats Insights

The Owls have shot at a 47.2% clip from the field this season, 7.0 percentage points greater than the 40.2% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.

Florida Atlantic is 25-2 when it shoots higher than 40.2% from the field.

The Tigers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Owls rank 109th.

The Owls score 6.9 more points per game (78.8) than the Tigers allow their opponents to score (71.9).

Florida Atlantic has a 25-1 record when giving up fewer than 79.8 points.

Memphis Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Memphis has played worse when playing at home this season, scoring 79.9 points per game, compared to 82 per game on the road.

The Tigers are surrendering 70.7 points per game this year at home, which is 7.6 fewer points than they're allowing away from home (78.3).

Memphis is averaging 5.5 treys per game, which is 0.8 fewer than it is averaging on the road (6.3). When it comes to three-point percentage, it is shooting 34.6% in home games and 33.9% when playing on the road.

Florida Atlantic Home & Away Comparison

At home Florida Atlantic is putting up 82.1 points per game, 6.2 more than it is averaging away (75.9).

At home the Owls are conceding 64.2 points per game, 3.3 fewer points than they are on the road (67.5).

Florida Atlantic drains more 3-pointers at home (10.4 per game) than on the road (9.9). But it has a lower 3-point percentage at home (37.7%) than away (38%).

