The No. 5 Miami Hurricanes (25-7) and the No. 12 Drake Bulldogs (27-7) meet on Friday to fight for a spot in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The opening round matchup begins at 7:25 PM.

Miami vs. Drake Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:25 PM ET

MVP Arena in Albany, New York TV: TBS

Miami Stats Insights

The Hurricanes make 48.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.8 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (40.8%).

Miami has a 22-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.8% from the field.

The Hurricanes are the 172nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs sit at 76th.

The Hurricanes score 15.5 more points per game (79.4) than the Bulldogs allow (63.9).

Miami has a 24-6 record when scoring more than 63.9 points.

Miami Home & Away Comparison

Miami is posting 83.4 points per game in home games. On the road, it is averaging 75.2 points per contest.

Defensively the Hurricanes have been worse at home this year, giving up 72.9 points per game, compared to 69 in away games.

When it comes to three-pointers, Miami has performed better when playing at home this season, averaging 8.3 three-pointers per game with a 39.3% three-point percentage, compared to 7.2 threes per game and a 35.3% three-point percentage away from home.

Miami Schedule