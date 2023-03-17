South Florida vs. Marquette Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday's contest between the Marquette Golden Eagles (21-10) and the South Florida Bulls (26-6) at Colonial Life Arena is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 64-62, with Marquette taking home the win. Game time is at 11:30 AM ET on March 17.
The Bulls head into this contest following a 65-53 loss to Wichita State on Tuesday.
South Florida vs. Marquette Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET
- Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
South Florida vs. Marquette Score Prediction
- Prediction: Marquette 64, South Florida 63
South Florida Schedule Analysis
- Against the No. 15 Texas Longhorns on December 2, the Bulls picked up their signature win of the season, a 70-65 road victory.
- The Bulls have tied for the 31st-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (four).
- South Florida has six wins versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 20th-most in the country.
- The Bulls have tied for the 13th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation (nine).
South Florida 2022-23 Best Wins
- 70-65 on the road over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on December 2
- 67-59 at home over Alabama (No. 43) on November 16
- 66-65 over Arkansas (No. 49) on December 21
- 67-62 on the road over Memphis (No. 62) on January 28
- 58-45 at home over Memphis (No. 62) on January 11
Marquette Schedule Analysis
- The Golden Eagles' signature victory this season came against the UConn Huskies, a squad ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 6). The Golden Eagles took home the 59-52 win at home on February 8.
- When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Golden Eagles are 4-10 (.286%) -- tied for the 31st-most victories, but also tied for the 24th-most defeats.
- Marquette has tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (six).
- Based on the RPI, the Bulls have nine wins against Quadrant 3 teams, the most in Division 1.
Marquette 2022-23 Best Wins
- 59-52 at home over UConn (No. 6/AP Poll) on February 8
- 68-61 over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on November 19
- 70-66 over Gonzaga (No. 19/AP Poll) on November 20
- 61-38 at home over St. John's (NY) (No. 55) on February 18
- 57-47 over St. John's (NY) (No. 55) on March 4
South Florida Performance Insights
- The Bulls are outscoring opponents by 11.7 points per game with a +375 scoring differential overall. They put up 71 points per game (70th in college basketball) and give up 59.3 per contest (58th in college basketball).
- With 72.7 points per game in AAC games, South Florida is scoring 1.7 more points per game in conference games compared to its season average (71 PPG).
- At home, the Bulls are posting 5.5 more points per game (75.3) than they are in away games (69.8).
- South Florida is giving up 56.7 points per game this year in home games, which is 1.8 fewer points than it is allowing when playing on the road (58.5).
- The Bulls have seen an uptick in scoring recently, putting up 73.6 points per game in their last 10 contests, 2.6 points more than the 71 they've scored this year.
Marquette Performance Insights
- The Golden Eagles outscore opponents by 7.1 points per game (posting 65 points per game, 181st in college basketball, and allowing 57.9 per contest, 36th in college basketball) and have a +219 scoring differential.
- In Big East games, Marquette has averaged 1 fewer points (64) than overall (65) in 2022-23.
- In 2022-23 the Golden Eagles are scoring 8.1 more points per game at home (68.9) than away (60.8).
- In 2022-23 Marquette is allowing 10.2 fewer points per game at home (52.8) than on the road (63).
- Over their previous 10 games, the Golden Eagles are scoring 60.1 points per contest, 4.9 fewer points than their season average (65).
