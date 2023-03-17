Friday's game between the Marquette Golden Eagles (21-10) and the South Florida Bulls (26-6) at Colonial Life Arena is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 64-62, with Marquette taking home the win. Tipoff is at 11:30 AM ET on March 17.

In their most recent matchup on Tuesday, the Bulls suffered a 65-53 loss to Wichita State.

South Florida vs. Marquette Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET

Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

South Florida vs. Marquette Score Prediction

Prediction: Marquette 64, South Florida 63

South Florida Schedule Analysis

The Bulls' best win this season came in a 70-65 victory against the No. 15 Texas Longhorns on December 2.

The Bulls have tied for the 31st-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (four).

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, South Florida is 6-1 (.857%) -- tied for the 20th-most wins.

The Bulls have tied for the 13th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation (nine).

South Florida 2022-23 Best Wins

70-65 on the road over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on December 2

67-59 at home over Alabama (No. 43) on November 16

66-65 over Arkansas (No. 49) on December 21

67-62 on the road over Memphis (No. 62) on January 28

58-45 at home over Memphis (No. 62) on January 11

Marquette Schedule Analysis

Against the No. 6 UConn Huskies on February 8, the Golden Eagles registered their best win of the season, a 59-52 home victory.

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Golden Eagles are 4-10 (.286%) -- tied for the 31st-most victories, but also tied for the 24th-most defeats.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Marquette is 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 20th-most victories.

The Bulls have the most Quadrant 3 victories in the country according to the RPI (nine).

Marquette 2022-23 Best Wins

59-52 at home over UConn (No. 6/AP Poll) on February 8

68-61 over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on November 19

70-66 over Gonzaga (No. 19/AP Poll) on November 20

61-38 at home over St. John's (NY) (No. 55) on February 18

57-47 over St. John's (NY) (No. 55) on March 4

South Florida Performance Insights

The Bulls average 71 points per game (70th in college basketball) while giving up 59.3 per outing (58th in college basketball). They have a +375 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 11.7 points per game.

South Florida's offense has been better in AAC games this season, posting 72.7 points per contest, compared to its season average of 71 PPG.

In home games, the Bulls are putting up 5.5 more points per game (75.3) than they are in away games (69.8).

South Florida gives up 56.7 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 58.5 in away games.

In their last 10 games, the Bulls have been scoring 73.6 points per contest, an average that's slightly higher than the 71 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Marquette Performance Insights