The No. 8 South Florida Bulls (26-6) face off against the No. 9 Marquette Golden Eagles (21-10) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, starting at 11:30 AM.

South Florida Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET

Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina TV: ESPN

South Florida vs. Marquette Scoring Comparison

The Golden Eagles average 5.7 more points per game (65) than the Bulls allow (59.3).

Marquette has put together a 17-2 record in games it scores more than 59.3 points.

South Florida is 21-1 when it gives up fewer than 65 points.

The Bulls record 71 points per game, 13.1 more points than the 57.9 the Golden Eagles give up.

South Florida is 26-3 when scoring more than 57.9 points.

When Marquette gives up fewer than 71 points, it is 19-6.

The Bulls shoot 43.2% from the field, only 1.9% higher than the Golden Eagles concede defensively.

