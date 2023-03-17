The No. 8 South Florida Bulls (26-6) face off against the No. 9 Marquette Golden Eagles (21-10) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, starting at 11:30 AM.

Hoping to catch this game live?



South Florida Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info



South Florida vs. Marquette Scoring Comparison

  • The Golden Eagles average 5.7 more points per game (65) than the Bulls allow (59.3).
  • Marquette has put together a 17-2 record in games it scores more than 59.3 points.
  • South Florida is 21-1 when it gives up fewer than 65 points.
  • The Bulls record 71 points per game, 13.1 more points than the 57.9 the Golden Eagles give up.
  • South Florida is 26-3 when scoring more than 57.9 points.
  • When Marquette gives up fewer than 71 points, it is 19-6.
  • The Bulls shoot 43.2% from the field, only 1.9% higher than the Golden Eagles concede defensively.

South Florida Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/22/2023 Tulsa W 93-83 Yuengling Center
3/1/2023 @ Cincinnati W 85-55 Fifth Third Arena
3/7/2023 Wichita State L 65-53 Dickies Arena
3/17/2023 Marquette - Colonial Life Arena

