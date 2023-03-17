Friday's contest that pits the Virginia Tech Hokies (27-4) against the Chattanooga Lady Mocs (20-12) at Cassell Coliseum has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 74-48 in favor of Virginia Tech, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 5:30 PM ET on March 17.

The Hokies took care of business in their most recent matchup 75-67 against Louisville on Sunday.

Virginia Tech vs. Chattanooga Game Info

  • When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
  • Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

Virginia Tech vs. Chattanooga Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Virginia Tech 74, Chattanooga 48

Virginia Tech Schedule Analysis

  • The Hokies' best victory this season came against the Duke Blue Devils, a squad ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 13). The Hokies took home the 58-37 win at a neutral site on March 4.
  • Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Hokies are 10-4 (.714%) -- tied for the sixth-most victories.
  • Virginia Tech has nine wins over Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the second-most in the country.

Virginia Tech 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 58-37 over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on March 4
  • 61-45 at home over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on February 16
  • 59-56 on the road over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on December 4
  • 75-67 over Louisville (No. 19) on March 5
  • 81-79 at home over Louisville (No. 19) on January 12

Chattanooga Schedule Analysis

  • In terms of their best win this season, the Lady Mocs defeated the East Tennessee State Buccaneers on March 3 by a score of 69-40.

Chattanooga 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 69-40 over East Tennessee State (No. 162) on March 3
  • 53-50 on the road over East Tennessee State (No. 162) on January 5
  • 73-62 at home over East Tennessee State (No. 162) on February 4
  • 63-53 over Wofford (No. 163) on March 5
  • 78-70 at home over Mercer (No. 173) on January 14

Virginia Tech Performance Insights

  • The Hokies are outscoring opponents by 15.4 points per game with a +479 scoring differential overall. They put up 72.5 points per game (53rd in college basketball) and allow 57.1 per outing (28th in college basketball).
  • On offense, Virginia Tech is scoring 68.9 points per game this season in conference action. To compare, its season average (72.5 points per game) is 3.6 PPG higher.
  • Offensively, the Hokies have played better when playing at home this year, averaging 76.9 points per game, compared to 67.1 per game in road games.
  • Virginia Tech is surrendering 54.1 points per game this season at home, which is 7.8 fewer points than it is allowing when playing on the road (61.9).
  • The Hokies' offense has been less effective over their last 10 games, racking up 69.8 points a contest compared to the 72.5 they've averaged this season.

Chattanooga Performance Insights

  • The Lady Mocs outscore opponents by 4.9 points per game (posting 59.6 points per game, 286th in college basketball, and allowing 54.7 per outing, 16th in college basketball) and have a +157 scoring differential.
  • Chattanooga has averaged 0.2 more points in SoCon games (59.8) than overall (59.6).
  • The Lady Mocs score 61.9 points per game at home, and 56.8 away.
  • At home, Chattanooga gives up 55.4 points per game. Away, it allows the same number.
  • The Lady Mocs are scoring 63.1 points per game over their last 10 games, which is 3.5 more than their average for the season (59.6).

