How to Watch the FGCU vs. Washington State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 8:13 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The No. 5 Washington State Cougars (23-10) face off against the No. 12 Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (32-3) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday, starting at 2:30 PM.
Below, we lay out all the details you need to watch this contest.

FGCU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
- Where: The William B. Finneran Pavilion in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Start your free trial today!

FGCU vs. Washington State Scoring Comparison
- The Eagles put up an average of 78.1 points per game, 17.2 more points than the 60.9 the Cougars give up.
- When it scores more than 60.9 points, FGCU is 28-2.
- Washington State's record is 18-9 when it allows fewer than 78.1 points.
- The Cougars score 11.4 more points per game (67.2) than the Eagles allow (55.8).
- Washington State has a 19-7 record when putting up more than 55.8 points.
- FGCU has a 27-0 record when giving up fewer than 67.2 points.
- This season the Cougars are shooting 42.1% from the field, 10.0% lower than the Eagles give up.
- The Eagles make 34.3% of their shots from the field, 4.4% lower than the Cougars' defensive field-goal percentage.
FGCU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/5/2023
|Stetson
|W 66-48
|Alico Arena
|3/8/2023
|Austin Peay
|W 51-34
|Alico Arena
|3/11/2023
|Liberty
|W 84-60
|Alico Arena
|3/18/2023
|Washington State
|-
|The William B. Finneran Pavilion
