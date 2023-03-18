The No. 5 Washington State Cougars (23-10) face off against the No. 12 Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (32-3) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday, starting at 2:30 PM.

FGCU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET Where: The William B. Finneran Pavilion in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania

The William B. Finneran Pavilion in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN

FGCU vs. Washington State Scoring Comparison

The Eagles put up an average of 78.1 points per game, 17.2 more points than the 60.9 the Cougars give up.

When it scores more than 60.9 points, FGCU is 28-2.

Washington State's record is 18-9 when it allows fewer than 78.1 points.

The Cougars score 11.4 more points per game (67.2) than the Eagles allow (55.8).

Washington State has a 19-7 record when putting up more than 55.8 points.

FGCU has a 27-0 record when giving up fewer than 67.2 points.

This season the Cougars are shooting 42.1% from the field, 10.0% lower than the Eagles give up.

The Eagles make 34.3% of their shots from the field, 4.4% lower than the Cougars' defensive field-goal percentage.

FGCU Schedule