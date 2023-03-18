Saturday's game that pits the UIC Flames (18-16) versus the Florida International Panthers (12-19) at Clive M. Beck Center has a projected final score of 66-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of UIC, who is a small favorite in this matchup. Game time is at 12:00 PM on March 18.

The Panthers are coming off of an 81-56 loss to East Tennessee State in their last outing on Friday.

Florida International vs. UIC Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Clive M. Beck Center in Lexington, Kentucky

Florida International vs. UIC Score Prediction

Prediction: UIC 66, Florida International 62

Florida International Schedule Analysis

The Panthers registered their best win of the season on January 19, when they defeated the UTEP Miners, who rank No. 111 in our computer rankings, 72-70.

The Panthers have tied for the 42nd-most Quadrant 3 losses in the country (eight).

Florida International 2022-23 Best Wins

72-70 at home over UTEP (No. 111) on January 19

51-48 at home over UTSA (No. 170) on January 21

86-67 at home over North Texas (No. 209) on December 31

71-63 on the road over Charlotte (No. 211) on January 5

50-44 at home over Charlotte (No. 211) on February 2

Florida International Performance Insights