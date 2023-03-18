The Tampa Bay Lightning (41-22-6), coming off a 4-3 shootout victory over the New Jersey Devils, host the Montreal Canadiens (27-36-6) at Amalie Arena on Saturday, March 18 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, CITY, SNE, TVAS, and BSSUNX. The Canadiens were defeated by the Florida Panthers 9-5 in their most recent outing.

The Lightning have a 4-4-2 record in their past 10 games. They have totaled 28 goals while giving up 33 in that period. On the power play, 37 opportunities have resulted in nine goals (24.3% success rate).

As hockey play continues, get ready for the contest by checking out which team we predict will capture the win in Saturday's game.

Lightning vs. Canadiens Predictions for Saturday

Our computer model for this contest calls for a final score of Lightning 5, Canadiens 2.

Moneyline Pick: Lightning (-305)

Lightning (-305) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Computer Predicted Spread: Lightning (-2.9)

Lightning Splits and Trends

The Lightning are 8-6-14 in overtime contests as part of a 41-22-6 overall record.

Tampa Bay has 22 points (9-4-4) in the 17 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

In the eight games this season the Lightning registered just one goal, they've finished 1-7-0 (two points).

Tampa Bay has lost all seven games this season when it scored exactly two goals.

The Lightning have scored three or more goals in 52 games (40-7-5, 85 points).

In the 28 games when Tampa Bay has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it went 16-9-3 to record 35 points.

In the 39 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Tampa Bay is 24-11-4 (52 points).

The Lightning's opponents have had more shots in 29 games. The Lightning finished 16-11-2 in those contests (34 points).

Lightning Rank Lightning AVG Canadiens AVG Canadiens Rank 7th 3.45 Goals Scored 2.77 28th 14th 3.01 Goals Allowed 3.7 28th 13th 32.1 Shots 27.5 30th 16th 31.3 Shots Allowed 34 28th 3rd 25.5% Power Play % 16.3% 29th 15th 79.9% Penalty Kill % 72.1% 31st

Lightning vs. Canadiens Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, CITY, SNE, TVAS, and BSSUNX

ESPN+, CITY, SNE, TVAS, and BSSUNX

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

