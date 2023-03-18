On Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena, the Los Angeles Clippers (37-33) will be trying to build on a four-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Orlando Magic (28-42). It airs at 3:00 PM ET on BSFL and KTLA.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Clippers vs. Magic matchup in this article.

Magic vs. Clippers Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023
  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: BSFL and KTLA
  • Location: Los Angeles, California
  • Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Magic vs. Clippers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Clippers Moneyline Magic Moneyline
DraftKings Clippers (-7) 228.5 -300 +250 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Clippers (-6.5) 228.5 -300 +230 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Clippers (-6.5) 227.5 -275 +230 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico - 226.5 -280 +235 Bet on this game with Tipico

Magic vs. Clippers Betting Trends

  • The Clippers have a +9 scoring differential, putting up 112.8 points per game (21st in the league) and giving up 112.7 (10th in the NBA).
  • The Magic have been outscored by 3.0 points per game (posting 111.6 points per game, 26th in league, while giving up 114.6 per outing, 17th in NBA) and have a -207 scoring differential.
  • The two teams average 224.4 points per game combined, 4.1 fewer than this matchup's total.
  • Opponents of these two teams combine to score 227.3 points per game, 1.2 fewer points than this contest's total.
  • Los Angeles has covered 35 times in 70 games with a spread this season.
  • Orlando has put together a 37-31-2 ATS record so far this season.

Magic and Clippers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs
Magic +100000 +90000 -
Clippers +1200 +600 -

