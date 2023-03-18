On Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena, the Los Angeles Clippers (37-33) will be trying to build on a four-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Orlando Magic (28-42). It airs at 3:00 PM ET on BSFL and KTLA.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Clippers vs. Magic matchup in this article.

Magic vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSFL and KTLA

BSFL and KTLA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Magic vs. Clippers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Magic vs. Clippers Betting Trends

The Clippers have a +9 scoring differential, putting up 112.8 points per game (21st in the league) and giving up 112.7 (10th in the NBA).

The Magic have been outscored by 3.0 points per game (posting 111.6 points per game, 26th in league, while giving up 114.6 per outing, 17th in NBA) and have a -207 scoring differential.

The two teams average 224.4 points per game combined, 4.1 fewer than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these two teams combine to score 227.3 points per game, 1.2 fewer points than this contest's total.

Los Angeles has covered 35 times in 70 games with a spread this season.

Orlando has put together a 37-31-2 ATS record so far this season.

Magic and Clippers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Magic +100000 +90000 - Clippers +1200 +600 -

Looking to place a futures bet on the Magic? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.