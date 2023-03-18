The Orlando Magic (28-42) have two players currently listed on the injury report as they ready to square off against the Los Angeles Clippers (37-33) on Saturday, March 18 at Crypto.com Arena, with the opening tip at 3:00 PM ET.

The Magic lost their most recent game 116-113 against the Suns on Thursday. Markelle Fultz scored a team-best 25 points for the Magic in the loss.

Orlando Magic Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jonathan Isaac PF Out Hamstring 5.0 4.0 0.5 Jalen Suggs SG Out Concussion 9.7 2.9 3.2

Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report Today

Clippers Injuries: Norman Powell: Out (Shoulder), Kawhi Leonard: Out (Knee), Brandon Boston Jr.: Out (Tailbone)

Magic vs. Clippers Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: BSFL and KTLA

Magic Season Insights

The Magic put up just 1.1 fewer points per game (111.6) than the Clippers give up (112.7).

Orlando has put together a 20-15 record in games it scores more than 112.7 points.

The Magic have played better offensively in their past 10 games, generating 116.2 points per contest, 4.6 more than their season average of 111.6.

Orlando hits 10.6 three-pointers per game (27th in the league) at a 34.7% rate (23rd in NBA), compared to the 13.1 per outing its opponents make, shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc.

The Magic average 109.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (27th in league), and concede 112.0 points per 100 possessions (17th in NBA).

Magic vs. Clippers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Clippers -7 226.5

