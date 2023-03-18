How to Watch the Magic vs. Clippers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 18
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Clippers (37-33) will look to build on a four-game home win streak when they square off against the Orlando Magic (28-42) on March 18, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena.
Magic vs. Clippers Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: BSFL, KTLA
Magic Stats Insights
- The Magic have shot at a 47.1% rate from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points fewer than the 47.2% shooting opponents of the Clippers have averaged.
- Orlando is 18-17 when it shoots higher than 47.2% from the field.
- The Clippers are the 19th best rebounding team in the league, the Magic rank 14th.
- The Magic score only 1.1 fewer points per game (111.6) than the Clippers give up to opponents (112.7).
- When it scores more than 112.7 points, Orlando is 20-15.
Magic Home & Away Comparison
- The Magic put up 114.3 points per game at home, 5.4 more than away (108.9). On defense they give up 115.5 per game, 1.9 more than on the road (113.6).
- At home, Orlando concedes 115.5 points per game. On the road, it concedes 113.6.
- At home the Magic are picking up 24.5 assists per game, 3.1 more than on the road (21.4).
Magic Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jonathan Isaac
|Out
|Hamstring
|Jalen Suggs
|Out
|Concussion
